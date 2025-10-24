Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in Southern by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.50 price target (up from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.30.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.18. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Southern’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.