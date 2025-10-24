FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $555,000 in Dollar General Corporation $DG

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Dollar General by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

