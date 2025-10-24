FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in ASML by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in ASML by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,036.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $887.10 and a 200 day moving average of $784.34. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,059.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $407.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,051.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

