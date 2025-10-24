FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $281.55 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.62 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.77 and its 200 day moving average is $302.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

