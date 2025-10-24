Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $610,000 Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,673,669,000 after buying an additional 1,458,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,415,000 after buying an additional 306,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,501,000 after buying an additional 2,131,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after buying an additional 1,316,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after buying an additional 17,750,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.