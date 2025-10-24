I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 105.01% from the stock’s previous close.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded I-Mab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $8.00 price objective on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Get I-Mab alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on I-Mab

I-Mab Stock Down 8.9%

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $4.39 on Friday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that I-Mab will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 876,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.