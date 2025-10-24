Short Interest in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Drops By 28.4%

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAK stock opened at $128.53 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $119.23 and a 52 week high of $139.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average is $131.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 244,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 218,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after buying an additional 71,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after buying an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

