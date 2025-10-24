Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $129.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENVA. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $113.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Enova International has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.77.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $802.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.63 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $50,481.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,903.11. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $755,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,223 shares in the company, valued at $43,837,793.47. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,788 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,765. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,152,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 4.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 238.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 68,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

