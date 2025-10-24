UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UE

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of UE opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 22.86%.The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,058.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.