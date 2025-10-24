MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MXL. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NASDAQ MXL opened at $17.52 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.77.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.66 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. MaxLinear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $1,765,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 312,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,867.84. This trade represents a 24.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MaxLinear by 2.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

