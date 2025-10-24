Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 348.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Alto Neuroscience Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of ANRO opened at $11.15 on Friday. Alto Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alto Neuroscience by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

