uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,200 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uCloudlink Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of uCloudlink Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UCL opened at $2.24 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 million, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. uCloudlink Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

