SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $105.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.23. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 403.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,522,000 after acquiring an additional 177,079 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

