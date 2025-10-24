Ambev S.A. $ABEV Shares Acquired by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,585 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ambev were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABEV. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%.The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 660.0%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

