Warburton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Warburton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.3% of Warburton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Warburton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 249,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after buying an additional 52,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $106.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $851.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,249,158.28. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,622 shares of company stock worth $13,444,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

