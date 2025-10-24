Carnegie Investment Counsel Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.47.

LMT stock opened at $487.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $576.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.07. The firm has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

