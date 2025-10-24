Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX Stock Holdings Lessened by Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University decreased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,921 shares during the period. Amprius Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in Amprius Technologies were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,341,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

AMPX opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 2.85. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 84.77%. Equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPX. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 65,654 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $447,760.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472,306 shares in the company, valued at $10,041,126.92. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 28,390 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $193,619.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,005,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,855,975.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,203 shares of company stock worth $772,044 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

