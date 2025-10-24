Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi (D-New York) recently sold shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). In a filing disclosed on October 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Weyerhaeuser stock on October 14th.

Representative Thomas R. Suozzi also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 10/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 10/14/2025.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $23.81 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 248.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 401.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Suozzi

Thomas Richard Suozzi (born August 31, 1962) is an American politician, attorney, and accountant serving as the U.S. representative for New York’s 3rd congressional district since 2024 and previously from 2017 to 2023. A member of the Democratic Party, he was the county executive of Nassau County on Long Island from 2002 to 2009, when he was unseated by Republican Ed Mangano. Before that, Suozzi served eight years as the mayor of Glen Cove in Nassau County.

In 2006, he ran unsuccessfully against Eliot Spitzer for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York. Suozzi was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016 and reelected in 2018 and 2020. He retired from Congress to run again for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2022, losing to incumbent governor Kathy Hochul.

In October 2023, Suozzi announced that he would run for his old congressional seat in 2024.After Congress expelled George Santos that December, a special election to fill the remainder of the term was scheduled for February 13, 2024. Suozzi was selected as the Democratic nominee, and then won the special election, reclaiming the seat for Democrats.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

