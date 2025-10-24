R Squared Ltd Takes $1.95 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 1.1% of R Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,123,000 after buying an additional 506,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,358,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,510,000 after buying an additional 89,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,975,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,609,000 after buying an additional 294,378 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,397,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,919,000 after buying an additional 147,077 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,801,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,514,000 after buying an additional 334,946 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $106,621.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,941.20. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,822.57. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $254.53 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.01.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
