Kellanova $K Shares Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 589.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Kellanova comprises about 2.0% of R Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 458,348 shares of company stock valued at $36,597,937 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of K opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

