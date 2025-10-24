Warburton Capital Management LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Warburton Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in International Business Machines by 32.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Trading Down 1.3%
IBM opened at $283.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $263.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $301.04.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.00.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
