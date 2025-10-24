Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 8,528 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

