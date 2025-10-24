Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,240.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,258 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986,682 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,669,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,720 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,606,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,401,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,029,000 after acquiring an additional 835,548 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $27.19.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

