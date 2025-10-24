Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 113,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $365,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 209,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.03 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

