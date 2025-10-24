Intelligent Financial Strategies Cuts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Intelligent Financial Strategies cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,784 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 415.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $109.75.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

