Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 21,320 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 2.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $28,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $344.80 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $350.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.31. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

