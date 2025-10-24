NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NatWest Group stock on September 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on 9/25/2025.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NWG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.