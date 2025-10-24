Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on September 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on 9/25/2025.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $448.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 299.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

