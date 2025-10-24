Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Li Auto stock on September 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on 9/25/2025.

Shares of LI opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 65.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 8.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 63,881 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “strong sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

