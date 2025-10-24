Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Microsoft stock on September 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on 9/25/2025.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $520.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.45 and its 200 day moving average is $479.79.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

