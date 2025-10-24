Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Hold” Rating

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.48.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $249.59 on Thursday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,888.12. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

