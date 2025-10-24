Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Synopsys stock on September 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on 9/25/2025.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.4%

SNPS stock opened at $456.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $512.63 and a 200-day moving average of $511.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,721,363,000 after buying an additional 231,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,725,362,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Synopsys by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $569.67.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

