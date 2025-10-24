Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Constellation Brands stock on September 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on 9/25/2025.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $139.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $131.20 and a 52-week high of $245.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.66.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 467.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Constellation Brands by 24.7% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.