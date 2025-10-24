Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,890 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 619.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.9%

SNY opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.