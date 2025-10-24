Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.71.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $219.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $208.39 and a one year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,389,677 shares of company stock worth $575,795,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

