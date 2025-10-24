Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $289,744,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after buying an additional 1,054,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 466.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,468,000 after buying an additional 647,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after buying an additional 429,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,733,000 after buying an additional 312,757 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.71.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total value of $348,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,712,767.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,680 shares of company stock worth $3,729,852. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $337.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

