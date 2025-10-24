Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 2,830 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,724,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,862,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $208.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $209.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

