Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,887,000 after acquiring an additional 315,644 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.71.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $219.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.39 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.04 and a 200-day moving average of $240.85. The stock has a market cap of $247.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $14,571,228.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 582,220,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,680,869,063.03. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,389,677 shares of company stock worth $575,795,321. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

