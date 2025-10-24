Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,460 shares of company stock worth $76,192,291 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $341.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

