180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 236 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. HSBC downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.75.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $190.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

