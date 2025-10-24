Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 280 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 194,236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 48,702 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $217.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The stock has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

