ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.56 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

