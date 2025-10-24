Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,294,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,317,000 after buying an additional 162,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,354,000 after buying an additional 806,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,683,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,439,000 after buying an additional 230,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,979,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. UBS Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Shares of PEG opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.33. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

