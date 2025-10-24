Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.500-14.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Moody’s from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.33.

Shares of MCO opened at $479.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.12. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Moody's's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody's will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This trade represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,699.52. The trade was a 29.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,876 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 990.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

