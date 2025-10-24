AlTi Global Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 219,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

