R Squared Ltd Has $923,000 Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

R Squared Ltd grew its stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 128.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXE. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 267.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $123.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expand Energy

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.