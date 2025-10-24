AlTi Global Inc. Sells 90,369 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF $NUMG

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,369 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 258.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4%

BATS NUMG opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $51.67.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

