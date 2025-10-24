WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.30, Zacks reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.150 EPS.
WD-40 Stock Up 2.8%
Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.86. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $187.40 and a 52-week high of $292.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.84.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.
Institutional Trading of WD-40
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on WDFC
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WD-40
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- UnitedHealth’s Moment of Truth: 3 Bullish Signals to Watch For
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Warner Bros. Bidding War Potential: How High Could WBD Shares Go?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Analysts Eye 30% Upside in Netflix After Q3 Earnings Crash
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.