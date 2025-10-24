R Squared Ltd Acquires 1,333 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Morningstar by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Morningstar by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $218.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.00. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.02 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million.

MORN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $1,747,658.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,312,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,390,703.40. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

