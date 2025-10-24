First BanCorp. (FBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.
First BanCorp. Stock Down 2.4%
First BanCorp. stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
